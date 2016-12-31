GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - The United States embassy in Guatemala closed early on Friday after it received threats, a representative said, without giving further details.

The embassy said on its Facebook page that it closed at 11 a.m. local time (1700 GMT), earlier than planned, and will reopen on Jan. 3.

"Everything is normal and nothing grave happened. We just take seriously the security of our workers and the people that go to the embassy," said an embassy representative, who declined to be named.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)