BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts man who admitted to killing three people in a 2001 rampage is due to be sentenced to death by a federal judge on Friday, making him the second person to face a capital sentence in the state in two years.

A former drifter and bank robber, Gary Lee Sampson, 57, surrendered to police after his killing spree in Massachusetts and neighboring New Hampshire. He first stabbed his victims and later shifted tactics to strangling them because, he said, he had tired of getting blood on himself.

Sampson was first condemned to death in a Boston federal court in 2004. But that sentence was overturned in 2011 after a judge learned that one of the jurors on the case had lied about her history as a victim of domestic abuse.

A second jury voted to condemn Sampson last month, following a two-month sentencing trial during which jurors saw the weapons he used and heard tapes of him admitting the killings to police, including saying that after murdering his last victim, he "cooked some breakfast while he was dead in the bathroom."

Family members of some of Sampson's three victims - Philip McCloskey, 69, Jonathan Rizzo, 19, and Robert Whitney, 58 - are expected to speak at Friday's hearing, where U.S. District Judge Leo Sorkin will sentence him to die by lethal injection.

Massachusetts state laws do not allow for the death penalty as a punishment, but Sampson was tried in federal court because his killings began with carjackings, a federal crime.

The sentence applies to just the murders of McCloskey and Rizzo, who were killed in Massachusetts.

It is a rarity to see two death penalty cases in liberal-leaning Massachusetts within a two-year period. Convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in May 2015.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Dan Grebler)