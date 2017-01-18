By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared skeptical about allowing legal claims to proceed against former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft and others made by non-U.S. citizens, mainly Muslims, swept up after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks who said they were abused in detention.

The senior officials under former President George W. Bush, also including former FBI Director Robert Mueller and Immigration and Naturalization Service Commissioner James Ziglar, have asked the justices to reverse a 2015 lower court ruling allowing the long-running litigation to proceed.

During arguments in the case, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy both questioned whether certain claims holding senior officials personally liable should be allowed. The court potentially could decide to allow claims to move forward against lower-level officials in charge of the federal detention facility in New York where the detainees were held, but not against senior Bush administration officials.

Only six of the eight justices participated in the case, with two of the court's four liberals, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, recused. All of the four conservative justices took part.

The civil rights lawsuit seeks to hold the former officials responsible for alleged abuse of immigrants after they were rounded up following the 2001 attacks by al Qaeda Islamic militants on the United States.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)