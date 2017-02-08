WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis held a telephone call with senior Mexican defense officials on Tuesday and noted the two countries' "commitment to strengthen our close bilateral defense relationship."

"Mattis lauded Mexico's growing leadership in the region and commended Mexico's willingness to host the Central American Security Conference in July," the Pentagon added in a statement following the call between Mattis and Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos and Navy Secretary Vidal Soberon.

