NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $20.96 billion to $2.677 trillion in the week ended Jan 3, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $20.11 billion to $2.547 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $851.30 million to $130.27 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds increased to 0.24 percent from 0.23 percent the week before. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was 0.27 percent, up from 0.25 percent the previous week.