NEW YORK (Reuters) - Applications for U.S. mortgages stabilized at the end of 2016 from their recent drop as borrowing costs on home loans eased from their highest levels in more than two years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.

The Washington-based industry group said its measure on requests for mortgages edged up to 358.5 in the week ended Dec. 30, 0.1 percent higher than the prior week.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)