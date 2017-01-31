WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and his South Korean counterpart agreed during a phone call on Monday to take steps to strengthen the two countries' alliance "to defend against the evolving North Korean threat," the Pentagon said.

Mattis reaffirmed to South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo the U.S. commitment to defend the country and "provide extended deterrence using the full range of U.S. capabilities," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Mattis also met with Jordan's King Abdullah at the Pentagon and expressed his deep appreciation for Jordan's contributions to the fight against Islamic State, the statement said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali)