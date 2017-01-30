MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank UniCredit <CRDI.MI> said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.

In a preliminary document for the fund raising the bank said the decline in its capital ratios was due to 12.2 billion euros of one-off charges it plans to book in the fourth quarter to increase its coverage of problematic loans.

