NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United Nations Hotel's first-floor interior including a mirrored windowless restaurant was designated a New York City landmark on Tuesday by a city commission, honoring it as representative of 1970s and '80s architectural style.

The designation applies to the hotel's Ambassador Grill restaurant, as well as its lobby reception area, entrance foyer and hallway, which now stand as the most recently constructed interior landmarks in the city.

The city's Landmarks Commission cited the first floor interiors of the hotel and office complex at United Nations Plaza in Manhattan as important examples of Late Modern and Post-Modern design.

"These unique spaces represent some of the best and most well preserved interiors in the style and aesthetic of the 1970s and 80s," Meenakshi Srinivasan, the commission chair, said in a statement.

The u-shaped, windowless Ambassador Grill with its mirrored walls and a vaulted faux skylight was designed by the architectural firm Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo and Associates. It was opened in 1976. The dining and bar area feature a glazed ceiling vault that snakes through both areas.

The reception area, which was completed in 1983, is known for its octagonal glass dome and a ramped hallway flanked by free-standing columns.

The commission has designated 118 interior landmarks in New York City. Other interior landmarks include the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Hall at the American Museum of Natural History, the Belasco Theatre and the Chrysler Building.

