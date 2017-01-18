ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 6:32 pm

Jeers and cheers welcome Trump's inauguration as demonstrators plan events across US

The raillies and protests will take place before, during and after the presidential inauguration.

A woman protests in Boston in November following the election of Donald Trump as president.

A woman protests in Boston in November following the election of Donald Trump as president.

File Photo

Photo:

The Women's March on Washington may be getting the most attention, but there will be plenty of other demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., and across the country this week in preparation for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president.

He will take the oath of office on Jan. 20.

Crowds in the nation's capital aren't expected to top the record 1.8 million who descended on D.C. in 2008 for President Barak Obama's inauguration, but officials are still bracing for hundreds of thousands.

The largest protest will be the Women's March, which will take place after the inauguration, on Jan 21, at 10 a.m. An estimated 200,000 people are expected to taked part, according to a First Amendment permit filed with the National Parks Service.The demonstrators will demand recognition for women's rights and human rights, according to organizers.

For those who can't make the trek to D.C., protesters in cities across the U.S. are planning to hold their own versions of the Women's March, to take place on Jan. 21. Organizers are also inviting supporters across the nation to participate in a moment of silence at 1 p.m., on the day of the march.

RELATED: 1@1 national moment of silence speaks volumes for women

In Boston, the Women's March is expecting 25,000 people, which would make it the city's largest anti-Trump protest yet. Protesters will gather in Boston Common, stepping off at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Warren, Healey, Walsh to join Women's March for America

Protestors demonstrated against Trump earlier this year in Boston.

Protestors demonstrated against Trump earlier this year in Boston.

File Photo

Photo:

In Philidelphia, the Women's March will gather at 10 a.m. in Logan Square. More than 12,000 have responded on Facebook, saying they will attend.

RELATED: Women organize post-inauguration march on Philadelphia

New York City marchers will step off at 11 a.m., from 1 Dag Hammarskoljd Plaza, between East 47th and 48th streets, near the United Nations. More than 37,000 have RSVP'd on the event's Facebook page.

A pro-marijuana group is organizing a rally in Washington, to take place during Trump's inauguration speech. The group, called DCMJ, said it is planning to hand out "4,200 joints of legally-grown cannabis" on Inauguration Day. Organizers are inviting people to light up 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Trump's inauguration speech. Voters legalized recreational marijuana in the district in 2014.

Anti-Trump protesters in California clash with police.

Anti-Trump protesters in California clash with police.

Reuters

Photo:

Protests planned for Washington, in the order they will take place:

  • Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Church on the Hill: Prayer vigil expecting 1,000 people on Jan. 17.
     
  • Exodus Foundation: Hosting an ongoing vigil up until Jan. 20 to push for "a mass release of nonviolent and overcharged persons before President Obama leaves office."
     
  • #InaugurateTheResistance: A demonstration at the U.S. Navy Memorial on Jan. 20, with an expected 10,000 protesting against Trump.
     
  • Reform America: A rally about First Amendment rights and anti-abortion displays on Jan. 20. Twenty people are expected to attend.
     
  • DC Action Lab: Free speech demonstration calling for the new president to be progressive. About 10,000 people are expected to participate on Inauguration Day.
     
  • Real Progressives: First amendment rally end to war and an end to corruption in politics on Jan. 20.
     
  • Mark Thompson: Inaugural renewal for Martin Luther King Jr. monument, expecting 20,000 on Jan. 20.
     
  • Bikers for Trump: A demonstration to celebrate Trump is expected to draw 5,000 on Inauguration Day.
     
  • Lauren Footman: A rally to show unity and the need for a just society with about 100 people on Jan. 20.
     
  • #J20Resist: First Amendment gathering on Jan. 20 by the People's Power Assembly against racism, sexism and oppression, expecting 5,000 at several locations around D.C. 
     
  • Westboro Baptist Church: A Jan. 20 rally condemning same-sex marriage and idol worshipping, expecting 20 people.
  • The Gathering for Justice: Rally for women's rights on Jan. 21, expecting 200,000.
     
  • American Constitution Society: Demonstration for American unity, expecting 50,000 people the day after Trump's inauguration.
     
  • Petition for End the Politics of Division: A call to Trump to be a "president of equality," 200 to attend Jan. 21.
     
  • The Girl's Lounge: To host candlelit vigil to commemorate women's suffrage Jan. 21 with about 500 attendees.
     
  • Victoria Dunn: 100 marchers will gather in Sherman Circle in solidarity with the women's march on Washington on Jan. 21.
     
  • Progressive Independent Party: A liberal activist group that requested two permits for a total of 15,000 demonstrators to use of various parks around the city during several days surrounding the inauguration.
     
  • March for Life Education and Defense Fund 2017: An anti-abortion march on the Roe v. Wade anniversary on Jan. 27. Organizers expect 50,000 marchers.

Most of these organizations were still waiting on final approval of permits by the National Parks Service.

More about Donald Trump

Andrea Navedo of 'Jane the Virgin' is ready to get political

Andrea Navedo of 'Jane the Virgin' is ready to get political

“Jane the Virgin” returns with new episodes Jan. 23, and coming so soon after the inauguration of Donald Trump, viewers will be hungry for its unique balance of telenovela-esqe absurdity and heartfelt discussion of more serious, hot-button issues, like abortion and immigration. Set in Miami, the CW series focuses on the lives of three generations of Latina women: Jane, her mother and grandmother.   Andrea Navedo, who plays Jane’s gregarious mother, chats with us about her character getting an...
13 happy movies now streaming to keep you sane in the Trump ageRick Santorum, former Philly Police commissioner join CNNTrump vows 'insurance for everybody' in replacing Obamacare
A big three of Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and Carmelo Anthony would make the Celtics legit contenders to knock off the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

NBA trade rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics or Lakers?

According to the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola, Carmelo Anthony told Knicks boss Phil Jackson that he wants to remain in New York. Jackson and Carmelo met on Tuesday, with Jackson reportedly straight up asking him if he “still wanted to be a Knick?” ESPN reported that no specific trades were discussed in the meeting and that both sides will “process the situation” in the coming days. In other words, Jackson will absolutely field calls for an Anthony trade in the coming weeks and if something...
9 to 5

We're about to (sort of) get a '9 to 5' reunion at the SAG Awards

No disrespect to “Grace and Frankie,” but lovely though it is it’s always felt like it’s missing something. Oh, we know what it is: It’s Dolly Parton! Thirty-six years ago, the singer/actress/Dollywood-owner was one-third of the stars of “9 to 5,” where she, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin took revenge against their sexist boss (Dabney Coleman). It was such a delight (and moneymaker) that there was talk of a no-brainer sequel — which never materialized, in part because Fonda wasn’t interested, and...
Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson are scheduled to meet this week.

Knicks' situation going from contaminated culture to toxicity

The Knicks are battered and bruised, both physically and in psyche.      Whether it’s Kristaps Porzingis and his ailing Achilles, Carmelo Anthony’s bruised ego, or the faces of key members of the squad, the Knicks (18-24) are spiraling.   Porzingis has missed the last three games for New York – all losses. The second-year forward could’ve been used on Monday, a 108-107 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, where both Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony both missed point-blank shots at the rim as time...
The Bruins were embarrassed by the Islanders on Monday at TD Garden.

Bruins have been slackers when facing lowly NHL teams

Over the course of an 82-game regular season in the National Hockey League, there are going to be times when a team (even a very good one) simply fails to show up or seemingly nothing goes right in a given contest. However, after watching the Bruins (23-19-5) fall flat on their faces in Monday’s embarrassing 4-0 loss to the Islanders (17-17-8) at TD Garden, an alarming trend has emerged for this edition of the black and gold. That marked the third time already in only 47 games that Boston has...
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan was one of many big-name execs to attend the College Gridirion Showcase.

Giants, Jets take hard look at players at College Gridiron Showcase

Both the New York Giants and the New York Jets attended last week’s College Gridiron Showcase, the two teams sending multiple representatives to the scouting and combine event. The event drew some top-tier seniors who attracted nearly every NFL team as well as several Canadian Football League franchises. Per a league source, the Giants had five officials on hand at the event in Bedford, TX as they sent multiple scouts including Donnie Etheridge and David Boisture to check in on the several...
Beverly Hills Cop, Clueless, The Princess Bride

13 happy movies now streaming to keep you sane in the Trump age

You need a break. You can’t constantly pore over the news, bombard Facebook with earnest posts, tear out your hair over He Who Mustn’t (Constantly) Be Named. It’s just not healthy. So every now and then — during this unintentionally funny crapshow of an inauguration, but at other times over the next four to eight years as well — pencil in some Me Time. Maybe watch a nice movie that will allow your anxieties to chill, if only for a couple of hours. Here are some legit happy films you can stream...
Gigi Hadid on Jan. 16 — do you see it? DO YOU? 2Photos

Wait: Are Gigi & Zayn Engaged?!

To be, or not to be: that is the question. More specifically, to be engaged or not to be engaged. As in, are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik for real for real engaged? I have so many questions! RELATED: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement Gigi was spotted wearing a delicate gold band on a very special finger, which has me and Perez Hilton wondering whether things are hashtag happening, or if she's just, you know, wearing a random ring on her left ring finger. RELATED: Ciara still stands by...
Totally official.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement

It's official, you guys: Kate Mara and Billy Elliot — sorry, I mean Jamie Bell — are engaged! Her reps have confirmed it and everything. Squee! RELATED: 'Fantastic Four' is an example of how hard it is to make good movies The couple met on the set of the objectively not that great “Fantastic Four” reboot; so at the very least, we can be thankful that the union of two very beautiful people came out of an otherwise meh film. This will be Jamie’s second marriage, as he was married to Evan Rachel...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

The goods at Mr. Bing

Chinese crepe sensation Mr. Bing gets a brick-and-mortar location

Today 4:30 pm After locking down Rookie of the Year at last year’s Vendy Awards, Mr. Bing has finally settled down into more permanent digs in Midtown. The Hong Kong restaurant-turned-NYC street vendor’s savory Chinese street crepes were the hit of Urbanspace Broadway Bites in winter 2015. Owner Brian Goldberg has stuck to the nomadic life, popping up at seasonal markets and street fairs in addition to catering gigs. RELATED: Eat Here Now: Coffeemania, Allora, Minton’s As of today though, you can get Mr...

Philadelphia

Jorge Alfaro has a brother who is also a catching prospect with the White Sox organization.

After tasting big leagues, Phillies prospect Jorge Alfaro doesn't want to go back

Today 5:00 pm Last season, catching prospect Jorge Alfaro went on a wild ride. After being traded to the Phillies organization as part of the Cole Hamels trade to the Rangers in 2015, Alfaro started the season in Double-A Reading where he tore minor league pitching apart (he started the season hitting .500 (18-for-36) — winning the minor league player of the month award before suffering a minor injury midseason. He hit .285 and flashed a little power with 15 homers and 67 RBI for the Fightins' and was called...

Boston

A big three of Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and Carmelo Anthony would make the Celtics legit contenders to knock off the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

NBA trade rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics or Lakers?

Today 6:00 pm According to the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola, Carmelo Anthony told Knicks boss Phil Jackson that he wants to remain in New York. Jackson and Carmelo met on Tuesday, with Jackson reportedly straight up asking him if he “still wanted to be a Knick?” ESPN reported that no specific trades were discussed in the meeting and that both sides will “process the situation” in the coming days. In other words, Jackson will absolutely field calls for an Anthony trade in the coming weeks and if something...


ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News