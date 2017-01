CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela has issued $5 billion in dollar bonds to state-run Banco de Venezuela in a private placement, a government source with knowledge of the operation told Reuters on Monday.

The issue was carried out last week, said the source, who asked not to be identified.

The Central Bank did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrea Ricci)