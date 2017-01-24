By Anjali Athavaley and Aishwarya Venugopal

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc's <VZ.N> quarterly profit missed estimates and the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier added fewer subscribers than anticipated in the fourth quarter as it struggles to fend off rivals in a maturing wireless market.

Shares of Verizon, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, were down 4.3 percent at $50.15 on Tuesday.

Verizon added a net 591,000 retail postpaid subscribers - those who pay their bills on a monthly basis - in the quarter, far fewer than the 726,000 analysts had expected, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

"The soft results in wireless serve as a stark reminder that, despite all of the understandable enthusiasm around possible regulatory reform, tax reductions, and possible consolidation, the wireless industry is still a relatively inhospitable place," wrote Craig Moffett, analyst at MoffettNathanson.

Excluding items, the New York-based company earned 86 cents per share, missing the average estimate of 89 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Verizon fell to $4.5 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $5.39 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

The company, whose deal to buy Yahoo Inc's <YHOO.O> core assets has been cast into doubt by data breaches at the internet company, said consolidated capital spending for 2017 would range from $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion.

Talk that Verizon may demand better terms from Yahoo intensified in December after Yahoo disclosed that a breach in 2013 had exposed data from more than 1 billion user accounts. Yahoo said in September another breach in 2014 had compromised the accounts of more than 500 million users.

Taking into account the breaches, Yahoo said on Monday that its deal with Verizon was expected to wrap up in the second quarter instead of the first quarter. Yahoo shares were up 4 percent at $44.08.

In a conference call with analysts, Verizon Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis said the company was still working with Yahoo to assess the financial impact of the breaches.

Verizon's operating revenue fell to $32.34 billion, from $34.25 billion in the same period of 2015.

Customer defections among those wireless retail customers who pay bills on a monthly basis increased to 1.10 percent of total wireless subscribers, compared with the average analyst estimate of 1.05 percent, according to FactSet.

Retail postpaid average revenue per account fell to $141.89 in the latest quarter from $148.3 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Nick Zieminski)