BEIJING (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> said on Wednesday it will delay any agreement with SAIC Motor Corp <600104.SS> to make Audi cars in China until at least 2018.

A spokesman for Volkswagen said priorities were "first, the 10-year plan with FAW and ties with FAW should be strengthened, second, go through concerns with dealers...and thirdly, is SAIC (Audi)," confirming remarks made by VW China chief Jochem Heizmann to China Daily of the delay.

