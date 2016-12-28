JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Jerusalem municipal committee canceled plans to vote on Wednesday on approving permits for the construction of nearly 500 homes for Israelis in East Jerusalem, a city official said.

Hanan Rubin, a member of Jerusalem's Planning and Housing Committee, told Reuters the request to put off the vote came from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rubin said the decision stemmed from a desire to avoid straining relations further with the Obama administration before a speech later in the day by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Israeli-Palestinian peace.

A spokesman for Netanyahu was not immediately available to comment.

