NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street closed slightly lower on Thursday as bank shares declined in quiet holiday trading as traders looked to position for the new year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 13.14 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,820.54, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 0.56 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,249.36 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 6.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,432.09.

