(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on the final trading day of the year, supported by gains in financial and technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was up 31.13 points, or 0.16 percent, at 19,850.91, the S&P 500 <.SPX> was up 4.06 points, or 0.180504 percent, at 2,253.32 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> was up 9.34 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5,441.43.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)