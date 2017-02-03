BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes killed at least 12 Islamist rebel fighters in Idlib province in northwestern Syria on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Unidentified warplanes struck positions for the hardline jihadist Jund al-Aqsa group southeast of Idlib city, near the village of Sarmin, the Observatory, a British-based war monitoring group, said.

It was unclear if the fighters killed were from Jund al-Aqsa or other Islamist rebel groups, it said.

