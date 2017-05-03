 
Dramatic video shows moment small plane bursts into flames and crashes along busy road

The single-engine plane lost power around 500 feet.

Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 03, 2017 | Updated : May 03, 2017

 

A normal commute turned into a dramatic scene when a plane came hurtling out of the sky and crashed along a road in Washington state.

Video footage captured by a dashboard camera shows the exact moment the single-engine plane ripped through power lines, rupturing its fuel tank and bursting into flames.

The incident happened Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. local time along the Mukilteo Speedway in Mukilteo, Washington. 

There were no serious injuries, according to the Seattle Times, although a few nearby cars were severely damaged.

According to one person on the scene, the plane scraped her car as it was about to crash.

"I'm so lucky," Amanda Hayes told KOMO News. "I just said, 'Get down!' And before I know it, I could feel the heat on my face … and like the fireball and the wing clipped at the end."

Police told KOMO news the single-engine plane lost power around 500 feet and needed to make a sudden landing in the area. The pilot did not report any injuries.

The Mukilteo Police Department tweeted a few photos of the damaged plane and vehicles involved in the accident.

 

 

