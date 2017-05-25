How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard commencement speech

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg heads back to Harvard to finally get his (honorary) degree and to give the speech at the university's 366th commencement.

The CEO and co-founder of Facebook took to his own platform to give a little preview of his address.

"At tomorrow's commencement, I'll share what I've learned about our generation and the world we're all building together," he wrote in a post that also had a picture of his old dorm room in which he lived while first building Facebook.

Zuckerberg said he's been working on the speech for a while and he'll finally get to share it around 3 p.m. eastern standard time Thursday afternoon.

If you're not also graduating from Harvard, you can still watch the commencement live. The university will be streaming the ceremony online here and Zuckerberg himself will be streaming it via Facebook Live on his own page here.

Zuckerberg seems genuinely excited to be back at his alma mater and get the chance to give some advice, even though he ended up dropping out of school. Back in March, Zuckerberg appeared in a brief skit on Harvard’s YouTube channel in which he asked Bill Gates—co-founder of Microsoft, Harvard alumnus (though he also didn’t graduate) and the university’s commencement speaker 10 years ago in 2007—for some advice.

Zuckerberg also shared a video recorded by his father of when he first found out he got accepted into the Ivy League university.

“Yay,” a teenage Zuckerberg says calmly, as his dad zooms in the camcorder on the computer screen. “I got accepted.”

“My dad took this video when I got accepted to Harvard,” Zuckerberg wrote in the Facebook post. “Next week I’m going back for commencement to get my degree.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Zuckerberg and his wife, the Quincy-raised pediatrician and noted philanthropist Priscilla Chan, have been touring around New England. Earlier this week, the two visited Chan’s old high school, Quincy High, where she is “a legend,” Zuckerberg said.