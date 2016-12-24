President Barack Obama, alongside first lady Michelle, released their final Christmas Weekly Address Saturday morning.

The first couple urged Americans to support military troops and their families via JoiningForces.gov, recalled the past eight years of their administration and even poked fun at the president’s penchant for adorkable “Dad jokes.”

“A few got a … ‘frosty’ reception,” the president quipped before turning serious. “By so many measures, our country is stronger and more prosperous than it was when we first got here,” Obama said. “And I’m hopeful we’ll build on the progress we’ve made in the years to come.”

The first lady added, “The idea that we are our brother’s keeper and our sister’s keeper. That we should treat others as we would want to be treated. And that we care for the sick, feed the hungry and welcome the stranger, no matter where they come from, or how they practice their faith.”

The president also asked that Americans “resolve to recommit ourselves to the values we share.”

“On behalf of the all the Obamas — Michelle, Malia, Sasha, Bo, and that troublemaker Sunny —Merry Christmas, everybody.”