(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co's <WFC.N> asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.

Fuchs has resigned because he prefers working with colleagues and customers on transactions as opposed to having a role that requires a large amount of administrative responsibilities, Schultz said on Monday.

Fuchs could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ed Blakey, in charge of Wells Fargo Commercial Capital - a unit with $250 billion in assets that includes the division run by Fuchs - is still deciding on a replacement, which may take some time, Schultz said.

