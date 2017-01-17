The Women's March on Washington may be getting the most attention, but there will be plenty of other demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., and across the country this week in preparation for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president.

He will take the oath of office on Jan. 20.

Crowds in the nation's capital aren't expected to top the record 1.8 million who descended on D.C. in 2008 for President Barak Obama's inauguration, but officials are still bracing for hundreds of thousands.

The largest protest will be the Women's March, which will take place after the inauguration, on Jan 21, at 10 a.m. An estimated 200,000 people are expected to taked part, according to a First Amendment permit filed with the National Parks Service.The demonstrators will demand recognition for women's rights and human rights, according to organizers.

For those who can't make the trek to D.C., protesters in cities across the U.S. are planning to hold their own versions of the Women's March, to take place on Jan. 21. Organizers are also inviting supporters across the nation to participate in a moment of silence at 1 p.m., on the day of the march.

In Boston, the Women's March is expecting 25,000 people, which would make it the city's largest anti-Trump protest yet. Protesters will gather in Boston Common, stepping off at 11 a.m.

