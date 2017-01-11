ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Today 3:24 pm

Which colleges have the highest paid graduates?

It's all about that return on investment.

Some schools pay off more than others.

College is a big investment, so why not be sure it will pay off?

Whether you blame it on networking, privilege or opportunity, students at some colleges just end up making more than others — a lot more in some cases.

In the top spot of the Department of Education's recent rankings was Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport, whose median salaries for former students stood at an impressive $186,500.

In fact, most of the top salaries went to schools offering medical, pharmacy and health science degrees.

Harvard was No. 8 and MIT came in at No. 9.

Analysts from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard came up with the numbers by polling students 10 years after their enrollment.

Here are the 10 schools that get students the top salaries:

1. Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport: $186,500

2. SUNY Downstate Medical Center: $128,000

3. Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences: $118,800

4. MCPHS University in Boston: $113,400

5. Samuel Merritt University in Oakland: $108,000

6. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas: $106,900

7. University of the Sciences in Philadelphia: $95,800

8. Harvard University in Cambridge, $95,500

9. Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge: $89,200

10. Los Angeles County College of Nursing and Allied Health: $87,200

Just 1 in 5 city baby boomers and Gen Xers have retirement plans: Survey

For city baby boomers and Generation Xers, the old adage “saving for a rainy day” has not stood the test of time, a new survey from AARP New York and Siena College has discovered.  “We wanted to understand how boomers and Gen Xers were approaching and how prepared they are for retirement,” AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel told Metro.  The survey, split evenly between ages 36-51 for Gen X and ages 52-70 for boomers, found that just one in five of the 800 New Yorkers that participated...
Apple Pay and Masterpass added to MTA eTix: Cuomo
Get a look at our dystopian future with 'The Running Man'

Last week the president-elect of the United States went on Twitter and ridiculed Arnold Schwarzenegger over poor Nielsen ratings for “The Celebrity Apprentice.” In response, the former Governor of California wished the best of luck to our new commander in chief and uploaded a video of himself reading a passage from Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address. Surreal as this exchange may have seemed for anyone who grew up in the '80s — or really, to anyone at all — it wasn’t the first time...
Derrick Rose is expected to play Wednesday night against Philadelphia.

Why did Derrick Rose leave the Knicks, go AWOL?

Derrick Rose’s future on-court prospects are as sketchy as his off-court happenings these days. Less than 48 hours after Rose disappeared on the Knicks, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported that Rose will be seeking a max contract (five years, $150 million) this coming summer. No doubt, the Knicks or any other NBA team will be hesitant to pay him that kind of money given that he left the team on Monday without explanation. It left the organization shaken. “I never experienced that,” Knicks forward...
Silence

Martin Scorsese's 'Silence' doesn't deserve to be ignored

In the grand scheme of things, we should have faith, if you will, in Martin Scorsese’s “Silence.” This present time will pass, and future generations may think of it the way some of do now: as one of a legendary filmmaker’s finest and boldest films, and one of the cinema’s most insightful studies of faith. If this sounds more Buddhist than Christian, then so be it — no offense to the film’s protagonists: Jesuit priests (played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) trying to survive in a Buddhist...
President Obama with LeBron James and the Miami Heat in 2013.

Sid Rosenberg: Obama was the most sports savvy President ever

With President Obama’s farewell speech on Tuesday night it all but brought an end to his second and final term as President of the United States of America.  Obama has been leading our nation for the past eight years and our country has changed greatly. Oddly enough, though, the national sports landscape hasn't been altered too much. In 2008, the AFC and NFC Conference Championship games featured the New England Patriots taking on the San Diego Chargers and the New York Giants playing the Green...
The two previously shared the stage during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Selena Gomez breaks Squad code, makes out with the Weeknd

Fresh off a social media detox (and some much-needed time in rehab), Selena Gomez returned to the public eye with a few Instagram posts and a heavily documented makeout session with Bella Hadid’s ex-beau, the Weeknd. The “Starboy” singer and the reigning queen of Instagram were photographed getting cuddly and kissing outside a Santa Monica, Calif. restaurant. US Weekly reports the unofficially official new couple alert occurred after the pair indulged in a three-hour-long backroom dinner at...
Chef Robert Differ

Eat like an insider: Chef Robert Differ

Bar Boulud’s Pastry Chef Robert Differ knows how to satisfy your sweet tooth. You can currently catch the Newton resident creating dreamy, seasonal chocolate-y concoctions at the restaurant’s Parsian-inspired pop-up “Chocolat Chaud” hot cocoa bar. (This month’s is s’mores inspired with chef-made Mallowmars.)  Meanwhile, the Louisiana-bred chef Differ knows the best spots to curb your savory cravings as well. We caught up with the Mandarin Oriental Boston’s sweetest chef to find out where he...
‘7th Heaven’ creator is cool with Stephen Collins not being dead in series revival

Remember when “7th Heaven” father/“father”-turned-disgraced actor Stephen Collins confessed to molesting underaged girls? Us too! However, it apparently doesn’t seem to be as big of a deal as we remember back in the day — at least not in a professional setting. According to Life & Style, series creator Brenda Hampton says she’s stoked on the idea of a reunion of the religious-ish show. And if she does one, you can bet Collins would be there!   “I would include him,” she told the pub. “I think...
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons locked it down over Golden Globes weekend. 

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are engaged

Fans of “Fargo” on FX will be excited to hear the news: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, who play onscreen couple Ed and Peggy Blumquist in Season 2, are now engaged, Page 6 reports.  The two were first outed as a couple back in May, when paparazzi revealed them locking lips in LA. The makeout sesh was not long after Dunst had parted ways with her "On the Road" costar Garrett Hedlund. Those who don’t watch FX’s Midwestern noir (seriously, change that now) may recall Plemons from “Friday Night...

New Jersey's Monmouth University to host Bruce Springsteen archive
New York

Expect Jay Bruce to be on the move sometime soon.

MLB trade rumors: Mets shopping Jay Bruce, Blue Jays among those interested

Today 5:13 pm It's no secret that the Mets' and Jay Bruce's relationship is not long for this world. The organization made surprising news earlier this offseason inking Yoenis Cespedes to a monster 4 year, $110 million contract. And having locked down their outfield slugger, they have no real use for their failsafe, 29-year-old Jay Bruce. Bruce was a deadline acquisition and his just eight homers with a .219 batting average in 50 games with New York. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo said recent that “it's a good bet...

Philadelphia

Dylan Cozens is the closest thing the Phillies have to a power bat of the future.

Dylan Cozens could be Phillies' slugger of the future, but not until he 'trusts the process'

Today 5:20 pm The first thing you'll notice about Dylan Cozens, if you haven't seen him before, is how huge he is. Design a quintessential baseball player, throw him in right field and you've got the Phillies' power-hitting prospect Cozens. The 22-year-old stands at a broad-shouldered 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds. He took the Reading Fightins' by storm last summer, smashing 40 home runs and 125 RBI to lead the Eastern League. For Cozens, who is likely to start the season in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the long ball...

Boston

Get a look at our dystopian future with 'The Running Man'

