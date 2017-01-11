Which colleges have the highest paid graduates?

College is a big investment, so why not be sure it will pay off?

Whether you blame it on networking, privilege or opportunity, students at some colleges just end up making more than others — a lot more in some cases.

In the top spot of the Department of Education's recent rankings was Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport, whose median salaries for former students stood at an impressive $186,500.

In fact, most of the top salaries went to schools offering medical, pharmacy and health science degrees.

Harvard was No. 8 and MIT came in at No. 9.

Analysts from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard came up with the numbers by polling students 10 years after their enrollment.