WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that the Director of National Intelligence and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency will both be members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

The Senate has already confirmed former congressman Mike Pompeo as CIA director but the nomination of former Senator Dan Coats is still awaiting Senate confirmation as DNI.

The decision follows a political controversy over a decision by Trump not to make the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff regular members of the Principals Committee, a key White House decision-making body.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Alexander and Doina Chiacu)