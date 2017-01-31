'White privilege' essay contest stirs controversy in wealthy Connecticut town

A suburban Connecticut community is facing backlash over a town-sponsored essay contest intended to get high school students thinking about white privilege.

In its essay contest, the Westport Diversity Council asked students, in 1,000 words or less, to define white privilege and describe to what extent they believe it exists.

"What impact do you think it has had in your life—whatever your racial or ethnic identity—and in our society more broadly?" the prompt asked.

The is the essay contest's fourth year in the affluent bedroom community, located about 55 miles northeast of New York City. The average home costs more than $1 million, annual median income tops $163,000 and 93 percent of residents are white, according to 2010 census data.

On that point, the winning essay in 2014 highlighted the lack of diversity in the town.

"The dearth of diversity means there are perspectives I’ve never heard... I don’t think I can really complete an education in life until I join bigger, more varied conversations,” the student wrote, adding she was looking forward to being exposed to more diversity as the U.S. population changes and as she is in new environments.