Looking for a fun yet economical way to celebrate New Year’s Day with the whole family? The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts is hosting its 12th annual New Year’s Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and most of the event is free.

Attendees can enjoy live performances from The Glorious Sounds, Karen Smith and Weez the Peoples, Korey Riker, Drew Nugent and The Midnight Society and the Broadway Dreams Foundation.

Family-friendly activities include the Greater Philadelphia Paper Pholders, face painting, hula-hooping and balloon art. Other free activities include a hot-chocolate lounge for kids 12 years old and under.

If you have a craving for brunch, check out the Garces Events “Broad Street Bash” brunch on the Tier 2 balcony. It includes unlimited food and drink for four hours and offers a fantastic view of the Mummers Parade. Tickets for brunch are available here and cost $70 if you're drinking and $40 if you're not.

If you go:



12th Annual New Year's Day Celebration

Sunday, Jan. 1

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Kimmel Center

300 S. Broad St.

Free (with the exception of brunch)

kimmelcenter.org

