A 23-year-old former reality star known for MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” was found dead at a friend’s home in Pennsylvania from a possible overdose, according to published reports.

The Chester County Coroner's office confirmed the death of Valerie Fairman to E! News, saying the cause was still under investigation.

Fairman's mother, Janice, told E! that she currently has custody of her 7-year-old daughter Naveah.

"I have her child, I've had custody of her," Janice said. "She's doing very well. She wanted to go to school because of the parties today so I let her go to school, and the counselor said she's doing very well. She talked to her twice. She's surrounded by support and friends."

"We're going to do a memorial, but we don't know when yet because the body hasn't even been released,” she added.

Fairman was a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania Wednesday when she was discovered unresponsive in the bathroom, TMZ reported.

“The coroner is conducting toxicology tests to determine the exact cause of death but we're told it appears to be an OD,” the website stated.

Fairman starred on the second season of 16 and Pregnant” in 2010, where she had to take a DNA test to convince her boyfriend that he was the father of her daughter Naveah, according to US Weekly.

She also reportedly had problems with substance abuse and legal issues, including a 2015 prostitution arrest.

Fairman’s mother told E! that loved ones "never suspected" she was still using drugs, which was a problem while she was filming the show, but that she believes that drugs could be related to her daughter’s death.