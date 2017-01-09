The New York Giants' $200 million offseason rebuild got them into the playoffs for the first time in five years. It just didn’t take them any further. Sunday’s deflating 38-13 loss at the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round ended the Giants season, underscoring that while this team has made progress from recent years they still are nowhere near elite. Three Things for the Giants to address this offseason: The offensive line – Easily the weakest unit on the Giants on either side of the...