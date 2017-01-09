January 15
- Assistant coaches under contract to playoff clubs that won their Wild Card games may be interviewed for head coaching positions through the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games.
January 16
- Deadline for college players that are underclassmen to apply for special eligibility. A list of players who are accepted into the NFL Draft will be transmitted to clubs on January 20.
January 21
- East-West Shrine Game, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida.
January 28
- Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.
January 29
- NFL Pro Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- An assistant coach, whose team is participating in the Super Bowl, who has previously interviewed for another club’s head coaching job may have a second interview with such club no later than the Sunday preceding the Super Bowl.
February 5
- Super Bowl LI, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
February 15
- First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
February 28
- NFL Combine begins, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.
March 1
- Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March 7
- During the period beginning at 12 noon, New York time, on March 7th and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 9th, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestri
March 9
- The 2017 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
- Trading period for 2017 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2016 contracts.
March 26
- Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona.
April 3
- Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2016 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 17
- Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 21
- Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.
April 26
- Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.
April 27-April 29
- 2017 NFL Draft begins from Philadelphia