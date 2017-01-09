January 15

  • Assistant coaches under contract to playoff clubs that won their Wild Card games may be interviewed for head coaching positions through the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games.

January 16

  • Deadline for college players that are underclassmen to apply for special eligibility. A list of players who are accepted into the NFL Draft will be transmitted to clubs on January 20.

January 21

  • East-West Shrine Game, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida.

January 28

  • Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.

January 29

  • NFL Pro Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
  • An assistant coach, whose team is participating in the Super Bowl, who has previously interviewed for another club’s head coaching job may have a second interview with such club no later than the Sunday preceding the Super Bowl.

February 5

  • Super Bowl LI, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

February 15

  • First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 28

  • NFL Combine begins, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 1

  • Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 7

  • During the period beginning at 12 noon, New York time, on March 7th and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 9th, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestri

March 9

  • The 2017 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
  • Trading period for 2017 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2016 contracts.

March 26

  • Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona.

April 3

  • Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2016 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 17 

  • Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 21

  • Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.

April 26

  • Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.

April 27-April 29

  • 2017 NFL Draft begins from Philadelphia

 