The Temple University College of Engineering building was evacuated Tuesday morning after police found a suspicious device with wires poking out nearby.

Authorities were still working to identify the object. They described it as a large, "wrapped packaged with orange and red wires exposed in the loading dock" of the building, located at 12th and Norris streets. It was discovered around 9:02 a.m.

A police report mentioned finding another package inside a trash truck outside the loading dock but provided no further details.

Temple sent out a text alert to students about a "Suspicious Package" at 9:15 a.m., adding they should "Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding."

Some of the approximately 300 students who evacuated took to social media to complain of the incident.

"Nothing says first day of classes like waiting out in the cold while the bomb squad sweeps the College of Engineering for more explosives," one tweeted. "Its the 1st day of class and bomb squad is already on campus," said another.

Check back for updates.