Easing back into the daily grind can quickly put a damper on lofty 2017 resolutions, but there’s a surefire way to keep your inner fire burning bright — learning new things. From DJing to running off and joining the circus (at least for the day), Philly is chock full of experiences for the perpetually curious. How will you expand your horizons this year?

DJ 101

6-week course

Various times

Scratch DJ Academy

$499 for the course

scratch.com

So you think you could be the next Calvin Harris? Well you’ve gotta crawl before you can walk and learning how to DJ is like learning a musical instrument — it takes practice, passion and dedication. Scratch Academy in Philly offers a range of classes but DJ 101 is perfect for beginners, teaching basic scratching and timing, music theory and more.

Mastering the Headstand

Saturday, Jan. 21

1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Priya Hot Yoga

$25-$30

priyahotyoga.com

Sure, some of your friends may have six-pack abs but can they stand on their head? Probably not. In Mastering the Headstand, instructor Julia Paddison will present headstand techniques in various stages, building a strong and safe foundation for the pose.

Improv 101

8-week course

Various times

Philly Improv Theater

$249 for the course

phitcomedy.com

Pretty good with thinking on your feet? Pretty awful? Throw yourself into the deep end with Improv 101 at Philly Improv Theater. This two-hour class meets weekly and teaches basic concepts like building a scene, creating characters and more. It even wraps up with a special graduation performance so you can put all your skills to the test.

Trapeze Fundamentals

Every Saturday

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

$24 per class

phillycircus.com



Looking to build core strength without being bored to tears at the gym? It’s about time you’ve joined the circus — The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, that is. For beginners, the Trapeze Fundamentals class is a great start and gets you used to being upside down and using muscles you didn’t even know you had!