Philadelphia woke up to a few inches of snow on the ground Friday morning, and another round is expected early Saturday, meteorologists said.

Flakes began falling after 9 p.m. Thursday, with an estimated 2 to 3 inches falling citywide. It tapered off and quickly began melting, though roads and sidewalks remained slippery for the morning commute.

The Streets Department dispatched trucks with sand and deicing liquid to clear main city roadways, and urged drivers to exercise caution throughout Friday.

Philly temperatures were expected to climb to around 35 degrees by Friday afternoon before dipping down to 22 at night, according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, about 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is expected before 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures of 28 degrees, according to the weather service. The mercury will dip down into the mid-teens, under a clear sky.

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny but cold, with a high of 27 degrees. Layer up, because it will be blustery out there, with wind gusts up to 33 mph. The night will send temperatures dropping down to 14 degrees.