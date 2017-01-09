Bitter cold grips Philly amid transit, traffic delays

The first snowstorm of 2017 dumped about 3 inches on the Philadelphia region over the weekend, but that powdery stuff has turned to slush and ice, creating treacherous conditions for commuters Monday morning.
Roads have mostly been cleared of snow, but forecasters are still warning drivers of ice patches and dangerous conditions.
For commuters today, the New Jersey Turnpike is jammed in both directions near Exit 1/Delaware Memorial Bridge for an accident, reportedly involving an object crashing through a car's windshield. Commuters should take I-295 instead.
The Regional Rail has been experiencing delays most of the morning out of Chestnut Hill East, Newark, Doylestown, Glenside, Warminster, Thorndale, Trenton and Norristown for overcrowding, cancellations, equipment issues and Amtrak delays.
And this morning, SEPTA announced the Market-Frankford line will not run A-B skip/stop service at any stations due to weather conditions.
Temperatures today will be frigid, reaching only into the mid-20s, but will feel more like the teens with the windchill, according to the National Weather Service.
Those temperatures will stay steady through evening rush hour, but tonight will dip even colder.
By 10 p.m., Philly will be 17 degrees, but will feel more like 10 degrees. Overnight, that windchill will bring the mercury down to the bone-chilling single digits.
Tuesday will begin to warm up, with a high of 39 degrees. The rest of the week will be comparably balmy, with a chance of rain, and a high in the upper 50s.