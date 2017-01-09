Bitter cold grips Philly amid transit, traffic delays

The first snowstorm of 2017 dumped about 3 inches on the Philadelphia region over the weekend, but that powdery stuff has turned to slush and ice, creating treacherous conditions for commuters Monday morning.

A photo posted by Albert Lee (@urphillypal) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Roads have mostly been cleared of snow, but forecasters are still warning drivers of ice patches and dangerous conditions. For commuters today, the New Jersey Turnpike is jammed in both directions near Exit 1/Delaware Memorial Bridge for an accident, reportedly involving an object crashing through a car's windshield. Commuters should take I-295 instead.

The NJ TP is CLOSED in both directions due to a crash near the Delaware Memorial Bridge (Exit 1). ALTERNATE: I-295 @NBCPhiladelphia — Jessica Boyington (@JessieBoyington) January 9, 2017 #BREAKING: Skyfox over Oldmans Twp NJ on NJTP where an object reportedly crashed thru windshield and struck the driver. Details breaking. pic.twitter.com/UmNsnoR2mm — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) January 9, 2017

The Regional Rail has been experiencing delays most of the morning out of Chestnut Hill East, Newark, Doylestown, Glenside, Warminster, Thorndale, Trenton and Norristown for overcrowding, cancellations, equipment issues and Amtrak delays.

You know what I love about commuting w/ septa?Maybe it's the constant delays, or the search for parking, or never finding a seat 😄 — Tara Wilkinson (@wilkncookiess) January 9, 2017

And this morning, SEPTA announced the Market-Frankford line will not run A-B skip/stop service at any stations due to weather conditions.