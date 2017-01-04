Two SEPTA Route #10 trolleys reportedly collided in West Philly on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports from the scene say as many as 30 to 40 passengers were aboard the trolleys and may have been injured.

SEPTA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on injuries or how the collision occurred.

They advised passengers that all Route 10 service was canceled between 30th and Market and 38th and Lancaster, telling passengers to take the Market-Frankford Line to 40th Street for trolley service.

