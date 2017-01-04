The Eagles have been an NFL franchise since 1933, yet have just 20 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's surprising for the tenure of the team, but not so surprising when one remembers that Philadelphia has never won a Super Bowl title and has just three NFL championships (prior to the Super Bowl era).

Philly's most recent brush with greatness was a decade and a half ago, when Andy Reid's Eagles went to five NFC championship games. Perhaps the era's greatest Eagle, Brian Dawkins, has a chance to be the first member of the team to enter the Hall since Richard Dent, who last played in 1997.

He was voted a finalist earlier this week and has a good chance at being among those enshrined.

"Brian Dawkins is a true Eagle," Howie Roseman, the current VP of football operations said. "For him to be one of the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame is a testament to what kind of player and person he is. We couldn't be more excited. We were all celebrating last night when we heard the news and [we are] really excited to see what happens in Houston. He is truly a member of this team on and off the field."

Another former Eagle — Terrell Owens — is also a finalist, through it is unlikely the wideout would enter the hall in midnight green, having played more time in both San Francisco and Dallas.

"I also want to congratulate T.O. [He was a] huge part of the 2004 season and our effort to win a World Championship," Roseman said. "I wish both of them the best of luck as we go forward here."

Here is the full list of Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent time with the Eagles:

Chuck Bednarik (1949-1962)

Bert Bell (1933-1940)

Bob (Boomer) Brown (1964-1968)

Cris Carter (1987-89)

Richard Dent (1997)

Mike Ditka (1967-1968)

Bill Hewitt (1937-1939)

Claude Humphrey (1979-1981)

Sonny Jurgensen (1957-1963)

James Lofton (1993)

Ollie Matson (1964-1966)

Tommy McDonald (1957-1963)

Art Monk (1995)

Earle (Greasy) Neale (1941-1950)

Pete Pihos (1947-1955)

Jim Ringo (1964-1967)

Norm Van Brocklin (1958-1960)

Steve Van Buren (1944-1951)

Reggie White (1985-1992)

Alex Wojciechowicz (1946-1950)