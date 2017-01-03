Three Conestoga High School football players accused of hazing a younger player by sodomizing him with a broomstick have formally admitted to “harassment,” but no such sexual abuse ever took place, authorities announced Tuesday.

The only use of broomstick was by one of the three players — all of them have since graduated — who “poked the victim" in the leg during the alleged hazing incident, according to a joint statement from Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan and defense attorneys. The victim also approved the statement, officials said.

The allegations of hazing in the football team’s locker room in Conestoga High School in Berwyn, Pa., shocked the suburban Philadelphia community when they were first reported last year.

Hogan himself originally told the public that the football players had a weekly hazing ritual called “No Gay Thursday.”

The victim, a freshman at the time, claimed that in October 2015, three senior football players held him down and inserted a broom handle in his rectum.

Hogan claimed in March that the ritual included players putting their genitals on each other and grinding against each other’s bodies, the Inquirer reported.

However, those allegations are not part of the new version of events.

The senior football players were just urging younger players to “clean” the locker room, according to a statement released by Hogan’s office and the attorneys representing the juveniles, with the “full agreement” of the alleged victim.

“When the victim refused to clean and attempted to leave the locker room, he was shoved, pushed and briefly held down by the three charged players in an effort to force him to clean the locker room,” the statement from Hogan’s office said. That was when the players poked him in the leg with the broom, officials said.

“The intent of the charged juveniles was to scare the victim and coerce him to cooperate with other team members in the joint cleanup of the locker room, and not to do the victim any physical harm,” the statement said. “The victim did not suffer any physical injury.”

The three football players, who have all since graduated, pleaded guilty to summary charges of harassment for the incident. No punishment for the players was reported.

“We all hope never to see an incident like this in Chester County again,” the district attorney and defense attorneys said in a statement.