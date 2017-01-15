Before the Eagles lift a finger to renegotiate a contract or cut a player, the team is in bad — but not terrible salary cap space heading into 2017.

The team has, according to Spotrac, around $12.5 million in available spending money and a bevy of areas of need. Though they will clearly be addressing wide receiver and cornerback through the draft, they would also benefit greatly from adding a free agent at those positions.

Most of the players on this list could stay with their current club. And a variety of other players can join them as free agents as the offseason progresses. But until then here is our best guess as to who could possibly be targeted or even signed this spring:

WR Alshon Jeffery ($14.6 million last season, 26-years-old)

Jeffery is, by reputation the best available wide receiver. Being that it's the Eagles' most pressing need it is obviously a fit. He's a big red zone target, the kind rookie Carson Wentz could really use. And he's a veteran who would be a big positive for Philly in its young wide receivers room.

CB Trumaine Johnson ($13.9 million last season, 27-years-old)

Johnson has 16 career picks and would be a good veteran corner with the Eagles but he will command a big contract. And the Birds' history with big cornerback contracts is... not good.

WR Vincent Jackson ($11.1 million last season, 34-years-old)

Without really having a win-now attitude, the Eagles might not shell out the bucks for a 34-year-old wideout but if the price is right you never know.

WR Pierre Garcon ($8.5 million last season) and DeSean Jackson ($6 million last season, both 30-years-old)

The Redskins are expected to sign one of their two speedy receivers leaving the other one a free agent. Both would be good fits with the Eagles and would allow the team to stretch the field better vertically.

CB Prince Amukamara ($5.5 million last season, 27-years-old)

Amukamara will want to get paid in 2017, and the Eagles might be cash-strapped. But he'd be a great fit for the secondary if they can get him reasonably.

WR Kenny Britt ($4.6 million last season, 28-years-old)

Britt could be the best fit for Philly of any wide receiver in this free agent class. He is a little under the radar so could have good value, but also can stretch the field and has good hands.

A few others...

CB Captain Munnerlyn, CB Morris Claiborne, CB D.J. Hayden, WR Kamar Aiken, CB Terrence Newman, CB Darius Butler, WR Brandon LaFell, WR Michael Floyd