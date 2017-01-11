ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Eat Like an Insider: Chef Justin Petruce of Marquis & Co.

The man behind Bar Bombon’s new menu likes his restaurants loud and his food on point.

Chef Justin Petruce has been living in Philadelphia for the past 10 years, but his first restaurant gig was down in North Carolina making pizza. While he first got into the service industry just for the sake of a job, over time, he fell in love with the energy and camaraderie of it. Today, Petruce serves as Culinary Director for Marquis & Co., a family of restaurants that comprises Bar Bombon, Charlie was a sinner and HipCityVeg. He dishes on where to get the best yogurt panna cotta and where we goes for the most “handsome” pizza in Philly.

Best late night meal?
Ken’s Seafood (1004 Race St.). It’s open until around 4 a.m. and their food is best eaten after a long day, so you order way too much. I love the Chinese Broccoli in XO sauce.

Best meal under $10?
Hip City Veg (127 S. 18th St.). The black bean dressing in the Udon Noodle Salad is amazing and I didn't even come up with it!

Best hidden foodie gem?
Little Fish (746 S. 6th St.). It's kind of hidden, but definitely a classic. The menu changes so often, but you really can't go wrong with anything.
 

The Maitake mushroom huarache at Bar Bombon

Best place to dine alone?
Bar Bombón (133 S. 18th St.). The bar here is really inviting and the new menu is full of great snacks. Try the Maitake mushroom huarache.

Place you always take or recommend for out-of-towners?
Reading Terminal Market (51 N. 12th St.). There’s nothing like walking through the terminal and watching all the tourists do duck spins, so that’s where I bring my friends who are visiting. 

Go-to date spot, hands down. 
Friday, Saturday, Sunday (261 S. 21st St.). It's hard to get a night out without my son. But if we get that opportunity this place is phenomenal. Try the cocktails and yogurt panna cotta.

Best place to catch up with friends? 
Pub and Kitchen (1946 Lombard St.) because it's loud and Eli’s food is always on point.

Most Instagrammable restaurant? 
Pizzeria Beddia (115 E. Girard Ave.). The pizzas are almost as handsome as Joe, the owner, and the food is pretty good too. Any of the four pizzas are a good choice.

It was a turbulent season for Giants star receiver Odell Beckham.

Marshall, Esiason rip Odell Beckham's party trip

Odell Beckham has been taken to task plenty of times this week by everyone from fans and the media and even by New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese. Now his peers and some NFL legends bring down the hammer in scathing assessment of the player. After a Wild Card loss at the Green Bay Packers where he had four catches on 11 targets for 28 yards (and three drops), Beckham and his teammates who took a trip to Florida earlier last week to party on a boat with Justin Bieber are now drawing...
Rodney Purvis and the UConn men's basketball team is just 6-9 on the season.

Matt Burke: UConn men's basketball is no longer 'big-time'

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman is an expert UConn troll. He knows the right buttons to push to get the fan base riled up, yes, but lately it’s been really hard to deflect any jabs he throws. Goodman recently penned an article, “Kevin Ollie’s tenure at UConn suddenly going south,” and it actually lets Ollie off the hook pretty easy, given that the Huskies are 6-9 (6-9 !!!!!) as we approach mid-January. It’s plain to see: the men’s basketball program is headed in the wrong direction, and it’s already a lot...
Four major food trends for 2017

Four major food trends for 2017

And where in Boston you can find them right now. 
Derrick Rose and the Knicks haven't had any answers on or off the court lately.

Knicks notebook: Derrick Rose saga and the team's abrupt downward spiral

Derrick Rose went missing Monday night, which embodied the current fight in the Knicks.    Following a demoralizing 110-96 home defeat to the downtrodden New Orleans Pelicans (15-24), the Knicks (17-21) have found themselves in a real free-fall, losing eight of their last 10 games, including four-straight at the Garden.   Monday night’s circus began with Rose going AWOL, which preceded both Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O’Quinn being ejected in the third quarter, and ended with many predictable...
Ex-NFL star Hernandez's tattoos may be shown at murder trial: judge

Ex-NFL star Hernandez's tattoos may be shown at murder trial: judge

By Scott Malone BOSTON (Reuters) - Former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez's tattoos may be shown as evidence at his upcoming double-murder trial because they appear to refer to the killings at issue, a Massachusetts judge ruled. Two of the heavily inked Hernandez's tattoos depict recently fired guns, one of which prosecutors contend is a reference to the 2012 double murder of two men outside a Boston nightclub, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke said in a ruling dated...
David Ortiz already seems antsy in retirement.

Crunch Time: On David Ortiz - Red Sox rumors, Mike Defee and Phil Simms (video)

“Retired” Red Sox slugger David Ortiz loves drama, so you just knew that “Big Papi” would be teasing a return to the playing field every other week this off-season. When the Red Sox acquired Chris Sale in a trade with the White Sox a month ago, Ortiz took to Instagram and posted a photo of Sale with the caption, “My god, my boy Sale to Btown? You guys got me thinking?” Monday night he tweeted out something cryptic, simply writing, “@BostonGlobe.” Was that some sort of bat signal to Sox and...
Susto sways into their sophomore release with Southern rock and soul

Susto sways into their sophomore release with Southern rock and soul

Here's a line to remember: “I had a dream we were doing hard drugs in a street alley, you were lying dead next to me.” It's the opening line for Charleston-based Susto's track, "Hard Drugs," from their second album "& I'm Fine Today," which drops this week. It's a break-up song at heart, teeming with twang, emotion and whipsmart production. The same can be said for the remaining tracks on their sophomore release — reminiscent of peak Lemonsheads, which, trust us, is a good thing — making the...
Malcolm Mitchell emerged as one of Tom Brady's favorite targets down the stretch of the 2016 regular season.

Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell could be X-factor for team in NFL playoffs

With Tom Brady quarterbacking the Patriots for over 15 years, it may seem to the naked eye that the Patriots' offense is always clicking. And over the last seven years or so, that has been the case. From players like Wes Welker to Randy Moss, to Rob Gronkowski to Julian Edelman, the Patriots racked up plenty of yards through the air. But for as good as Bill Belichick has been in building an offense around Brady, he hasn't been able to do it by drafting wide receivers. Yes, give the Patriots...

