Six months after a South Jersey singer was killed by a deranged fan, her family has filed a lawsuit over the lack of security that allowed him to get so close to her.

Christina Grimmie, 22, who was a rising star on YouTube and the reality TV show “The Voice,” was fatally shot on June 10.

She was signing autographs for fans after a concert in Orlando, Florida, when a man with a gun shot her at point-blank range.

The family’s lawsuit accuses the venue and promoter of “negligent security."

“No amount of money will bring Christina back," Grimmie family's attorney, Brian Caplan, told Metro in an email. "We believe that those parties who contributed to Christina's untimely death should be held responsible for their conduct or failure to act."

"We are hopeful that our lawsuit will bring widespread attention to the issue of concert security and safety and that more effective safeguards will be implemented to protect performers and attendees at concerts around the United States in the future," Caplan said.

Promoter AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns The Plaza Live, and an unidentified security company are named as defendants in the suit, which was filed in an Orange County court.

The claims that security consisted of "superficial bag checks with no body pat-downs or the use of metal detectors."

"Christina's assailant was permitted to enter The Plaza Live Theater facility with two 9mm Glock handguns, two full magazines and a large hunting knife," the suit states. "As Christina greeted fans and signed authographs following her performance, her fully armed assailant waited in line to see her, then shot Christina three times."

Grimmie had performed as the opening act for the band Before You Exit at The Plaza Live theater in Orlando and was with fans after the show when Kevin James Loibl, who was reportedly obsessed with Grimmie, opened fire. After getting tackled by Grimmie’s brother, Mark, he fatally shot himself in the head,

Grimmie rose to fame posting her songs and covers on YouTube, and had hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. She had also been a finalist on "The Voice" shortly before her death.

Her brother Mark was back in South Jersey earlier this month to dedicate a Wishwall in Marlton in his sister’s honor. He said the family is also working to release a new album of his sister's recordings in February.