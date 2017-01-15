Flyers fans saw the puck drop before Sunday's matinee against the Capitals in Washington thinking that things couldn't really get any worse.

After watching the Flyers fire off the franchise's best winning-streak in decades prior to Christmas, the team spontaneously seemed to slide further and further into disarray, losing six of eight games since their holiday break prior to Sunday.

A new low came in DC, as the Flyers fell 5-0.

With a 1-0 deficit entering the third, the Capitals scored a pair of goals in 1:16 of game time — which was followed by two more goals within the next six minutes and the visibly defeated Flyers bench looked just as embarrassed as fans did watching at home.

In their recent seven setbacks they've been outscored 13-33. Just a few weeks ago they looked to be heading straight for an easy playoff berth. But Philly has fallen to eighth in the Eastern conference and fifth in the Metropolitan division.

Their next game comes after a much-needed break (their mandated bye week), on Saturday at home against the Devils. They won't practice until Friday — but the time away could be the remedy they need.