Former Vice President Joe Biden has accepted a position on the faculty of the University of Pennsylvania, the school announced Tuesday.

Biden will lead the new Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, and will be the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor.

UPenn president Amy Gutmann called Biden "one of the greatest statesmen of our time."

In a statement, Biden said he looks "forward to building on the work that has been a central pillar of my career in public office: promoting and protecting the post-WWII international order that keeps the United States safe and strong."

Biden, a Scranton native, will have an office at UPenn in West Philly, and will also teach in the communications and business schools at UPenn.

Biden's late son, Beau, daughter Ashley, and granddaughter Naomi all graduated from UPenn.

Biden served as former President Barack Obama's vice president for two terms, and before that, was U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973 to 2009.

In addition to the UPenn position, Biden will also serve as founding chairman of the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware.