ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 09, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 2:27 pm

'Informed Consent' tackles issues like white privilege and obesity diabetes

  • Madeline Presland

"Art leaders can do a better job of bringing many voices into a room.”

From left: Kathryn MacMillan and Lindsay Smiling 

From left: Kathryn MacMillan and Lindsay Smiling 

Provided

Photo:

A local theater aims to start a conversation about diversity and morals of science with its next play.

The Lantern Theater Company brings “Informed Consent” to Philadelphia starting Jan. 12. The play tells the story of a genetic anthropologist who researches the astonishingly high rate of obesity and diabetes found in a Native American tribe in the Grand Canyon. Jillian the anthropologist (Kittson O’Neill) tries to figure out what makes this particular group predisposed to having the disease — along with a few other things along the way.

The play’s main events are based on a true story involving the Havasupai Native Tribe in Arizona. Researchers did not disclose everything they were testing for while telling their patients that they were doing diabetes research in the 1990s.

“The subject matter is an important conversation, especially with all the advances in DNA research,” said actor Lindsay Smiling. “The ethical [issues] that aren’t talked about too much in terms of a personal story. The play doesn’t come up with an answer, but that type of awareness is good.”

Smiling plays Graham, Jillian’s illustrator husband. Although the story itself has quite a serious tone to it, Smiling and the director say the play still has its lighter moments.

“The play tackles the visibility and voice of marginalized people and the ethical quandaries of science,” said director Kathryn MacMillan. “The most amazing thing is that it does all these things with a lot of crackling energy and humor — and humanity. It captures that slice of human life.”

 

'Informed Consent' tackles issues like white privilege and obesity diabetes

Provided

Photo:

Part of the play’s versatility is the role of the ensemble. This group of actors take on many different brief characters and roles throughout the play while being able to carry the story.

Choosing actors for both the leading roles and the ensemble was a challenge in itself for MacMillan. As the director, she had to follow the wishes of playwright Deborah Zoe Laufer. Laufer noted the importance of having diversity within the cast — especially when it comes to the Native American voices in the story.

“We assembled a diverse ensemble and the design team,” said MacMillan. “Because this play brings up issues like race, voices being heard and white privilege, we have a lot of voices in the room. I’m super proud of that. This isn’t done enough in Philadelphia, and art leaders can do a better job of bringing many voices into a room.” 

“Informed Consent” runs from Jan. 12 to Feb. 12. Tickets range from $24-$42.

Lantern Theater Company
923 Ludlow St.
(215) 829-0395
lanterntheater.org

Related Links

Diabetes fact or fiction

Metro asked Dr. Anthony Cannon of the American Diabetes Association to clear up some myths for us.
Penn Museum exhibit challenges misperceptions of Native AmericansNative Americans celebrate pause of N. Dakota pipeline, vow to fight onNative Americans celebrate pause of North Dakota pipeline, vow to fight on
NFSW Mia Khalifa hot Instagram pics (former porn star, Joel Embiid troll)26Photos

NFSW Mia Khalifa hot Instagram pics (former porn star, Joel Embiid troll)

Joel Embiid won Instagram again (he won on Twitter earlier this week when he tweeted at Donald Trump, looking for NBA All-Star Game support). Sorry to Mia Khalifa — the outspoken Washington sports fanatic, former porn star and social media savant.  Monday when Khalifa captioned an Instagram photo on her account of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel as "Room full of L's." Embiid responded swiftly, saying "says the women [sic] with miles of D.”  Is this the start of a feud between the two...
Victor Cruz was invisible during the Giants' season-ending loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Giants offseason primer: Let JPP, Victor Cruz walk; address O-line

The New York Giants' $200 million offseason rebuild got them into the playoffs for the first time in five years. It just didn’t take them any further. Sunday’s deflating 38-13 loss at the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round ended the Giants season, underscoring that while this team has made progress from recent years they still are nowhere near elite.  Three Things for the Giants to address this offseason:   The offensive line – Easily the weakest unit on the Giants on either side of the...
Captain America: Civil War

Stream This: 'Captain America: Civil War' is on Netflix, but so is 'Hugo'

‘Captain America: Civil War’ Netflix Instant We include last year’s Marvel romp strictly out of public service: We know you want to watch it, and no grumbling on our part will dissuade you. You won’t heed our warning that it’s another cluttered mess from a blockbuster factory that’s by now spinning madly out of control. You'll disagree that its continuing larger narrative has become a tangled Christmas lights ball of characters and storylines, with no room for the charm that filled the first...
Odell Beckham Jr. got into a fistfight with a wall in Green Bay on Sunday.

Crunch Time: Odell Beckham punches wall, Peyton Manning plays it safe

The Packers should charge Odell Beckham Jr. with Malicious Destruction of Property after the Giants’ diva receiver punched a hole in a wall outside of the Lambeau Field groundskeepers’ office. A member of the Green Bay grounds crew is said to have confronted Beckham about the incident but he was told to have sex with himself. “(The first grounds crew member) said, ‘C’mon man,’ and he was told to f--- off,” Packers grounds crew member Mark Hollister said, via NJ.com. “No one saw him punching the...
John Cena may soon step into the ring with Kenny Omega.

WWE Talk: Kenny Omega - John Cena feud already in the works

While we are already officially on the road to WrestleMania, this week’s buzz in the wrestling world seemed to be all about New Japan Pro Wrestling’s historic Wrestle Kingdom 11. In what is being heralded by some critics as one of the greatest matches of all time, the main event between IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega is a must-watch for any wrestling fan. In this 46-minute epic, Okada retained his title. However, in the aftermath, Omega seems to be the one making...
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's standing ovation at the Golden Globes: Are they #TeamBrad?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, once the toast of Hollywood, have gone their separate ways and their parting has been a bit bumpy to say the least. For one night however Brad Pitt was able to forget all of the heartache. The Hollywood hunk was a surprise guest at the Golden Globes on Sunday night and his appearance prompted a very nice reaction from his peers. RELATED: Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Hugh Laurie ruled the 2017 Golden Globes The actor was there to present a montage from "Moonlight,"...
Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Hugh Laurie rule at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes, as everyone knows, are the “fun Oscars.” It’s the awards show that’s less important than the Academy Awards. It mixes movies and TV. There’s less literal show-stopping montages. It’s the one where the hosts are mean, especially if they’re Ricky Gervais. There’s booze. This year saw a bit of a change-up. Instead of someone like Gervais insulting Bruce Willis and Robert Downey Jr., we got the guy who playfully ran his hands through the diseased fox that sits atop our...
Viola Davis

Who won at the 2017 Golden Globes [complete list]

(winners in bold) FILM BEST MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA "Hacksaw Ridge" "Hell or High Water" "Lion" "Manchester by the Sea" "Moonlight" BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA Amy Adams, "Arrival" Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane" Isabelle Huppert, "Elle" Ruth Negga, "Loving" Natalie Portman, "Jackie" BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA Casey Affleck," Manchester by the Sea" Joel Edgerton, "Loving" Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge" Viggo Mortensen, "Captain...

Most Commented

NFSW Mia Khalifa hot Instagram pics (former porn star, Joel Embiid troll)26Photos
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Odell Beckham Jr. did not live up to expectations against the Packers.

Eli Manning thinks Giants' teammate Odell Beckham put "too much pressure on himself"

Today 3:15 pm Eli Manning had the chance to call out his petulant teammate Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday following the aftermath of the New York Giants 38-13 Wild Card loss at the Green Bay Packers. Manning’s lack of harsh words for his star wide receiver were as absent as Beckham was in the game. Five days after Beckham and several of his wide receivers took a flight down to Florida to party on a boat before coming back to New Jersey to start their playoff preparations, the Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver had...

Philadelphia

NFSW Mia Khalifa hot Instagram pics (former porn star, Joel Embiid troll)26Photos

NFSW Mia Khalifa hot Instagram pics (former porn star, Joel Embiid troll)

Today 3:53 pm Joel Embiid won Instagram again (he won on Twitter earlier this week when he tweeted at Donald Trump, looking for NBA All-Star Game support). Sorry to Mia Khalifa — the outspoken Washington sports fanatic, former porn star and social media savant.  Monday when Khalifa captioned an Instagram photo on her account of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel as "Room full of L's." Embiid responded swiftly, saying "says the women [sic] with miles of D.”  Is this the start of a feud between the two...

Boston

What's next for Chip Kelly?

NFL head coach rumors: Chip Kelly to Patriots, back to college at Cal

Today 2:51 pm The 49ers fired Chip Kelly last week and the dust has settled a little bit. As San Francisco looks to move on, the former two-time NFL head coach could be returning home — in more ways than one. Several outlets have reported rumors that, after Cal fired Sonny Dykes on Sunday, Chip Kelly could be a perfect fit to return to his area of expertise — running a low-expectations Pac 12 football program. However Kelly has repeatedly said on the record he does not want to return to the college game....
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter

READ TODAY'S PAPER

MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Events by Metro
Top Entertainment News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News