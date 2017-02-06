The 20-year-old brewpub chain Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is opening their first location in Philly at 13th and Market streets — just across from the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Reading Terminal Market.

“We’ve long wanted to join Center City’s exciting and diverse restaurant scene, but we wanted to be part of something from the ground up,” says Kevin Finn, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant president and founder. “There has been tremendous population growth as places like East Market draw new residents to Center City. We take great pride in embracing the communities we serve, and that is especially true in Philadelphia.”

The 8,450 square foot brewery and restaurant will be open in spring 2018.

You can view the rendering of the space above.

