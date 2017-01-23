Would the Sixers be a real playoff contender with a healthy, unrestricted Joel Embiid playing every day? The team, which had won eight of its last 10 leading up to Saturday's loss in Atlanta, will be without Embiid for at least two games as the star center is nursing a knee contusion.

"We're gonna be without him tomorrow and in Milwaukee, and we'll go from there," coach Brett Brown told reporters.

Philly has a back-to-back this week and typically plays Embiid in one of two in that scenario, but with the team at 15-27 and first overall pick Ben Simmons expected to be out until at least the All-Star break, the team is being cautious.

Embiid did not practice Monday, days after leaving a dramatic 93-92 win over the Blazers at home. He scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just 22 minutes in the win.