When Alvin Ailey founded Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958, there weren’t many opportunities for black dancers. "Alvin Ailey wanted to change that so he started the company. It represents a kind of movement not just in terms of dance, but in terms of transforming the country," says artistic director Robert Battle. Just in time for Black History Month, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater comes to Philadelphia’s Merriam Theater on Feb. 3 and 4 to perform inspiring pieces that reflect on the past and look forward to the future. Battle chats with us about the MLK-inspired “Revolution Dream,” the dance performance that “awakened” him on his creative path and why the arts matter now more than ever. There are different programs being performed each day. How does that work?

There are so many different works in the repertoire that you can’t do them all in one night in one week. So we try to give a variety of options for people. If you can, I think it’s wise to attend both programs because you get to see the versatility of the dancers.

Which are you most excited about?

One I’m very excited about is called “Revolution Dream.” It was inspired by the words of Martin Luther King Jr., which I think is very timely, certainly looking at Black History Month and where we are now in this country. We need to look at the lessons of the civil rights movement and draw from that inspiration. So “Revolution Dream” is really, I think, a timely and beautiful work by a long time company member, Hope Boykin. One of your pieces is being performed as well: “Awakening.” Want to tell us about that?

Sure. “Awakening” is the first work I’ve made for the company since I took over as artistic director. And it has to do with that moment when we’re inspired by something we see or hear that creates a kind of awakening in us — that we’re never the same after we see it. For me, it was seeing “Revelations” when I was growing up in Miami. We were bussed to see a student performance of it.

