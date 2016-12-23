Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has given up prime seats at the Wells Fargo Center in exchange for funding for the city’s embattled school district, The Associated Press reported.

For a flat $100,000 rate paid to the city, Comcast-Spectator will resell seats in the mayor’s box for 76ers and Flyers games over a three-year period. The city will also get a portion of proceeds made from reselling those seats for concerts and other similar non-sporting events.

The money will benefit the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia to give the students “more basic resources in their schools,” Kenney wrote on Facebook Thursday.

His deputy chief of staff, Vaughn Ross, said a similar deal is also in the works for Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles and Temple Owls.