According to Fox's baseball insider Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies are seriously considering adding a big veteran bat this offseason.

And according to Rosenthal's sources, Toronto slugging outfielder Jose Bautista would be a good fit and is a reasonable option.

Bautista was given a qualifying offer by the Jays, which means the Phillies would need to surrender a draft pick to acquire him. Luckily their first rounder is protected, so they would only relinquish a second rounder.

The other obstacle is that the Jays are actively looking to bring him back, and that Bautista would likely prefer to play for a team in playoff contention. The Phillies are likely still at least a year away from competing in earnest again.

But, there is no shortage of cash for the Phils, who as of right now have one of the lowest payrolls in baseball. They could offer the 36-year-old a multiyear deal which would also be a leg up for Philadelphia.

Bautista would be a good fit in Citizens Bank Park, as the righty has hit 35 or more homers four times in the last seven seasons.

Rosenthal says Bautista is a fit, and while it is certainly possible, a bevy of other free agent bats could be easier for the Phillies to nab.