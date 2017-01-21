Thousands of marchers have taken to the Ben Franklin Parkway Saturday for the Women’s March on Philadelphia, where the mood is positive, Philly.com reported.

The march began in Logan Circle and is traveling west toward Eakins Oval, where a really will take place starting at noon.

As with similar events across the country and around the world, the Women's March on Philadelphia was organized following the November election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

According to its website, Philly’s march strives to protect “our civil liberties, civil rights and equality,” its website stated. “Regardless of race, gender, age, ethnicity, religious affiliation, political party, immigration status, sexual identity or orientation, we come together in Philadelphia to represent the fabric of America, to voice our concerns, and to peaceably express our grievances.”