The Fancy Brigade Finale will run from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Convention Center.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1. Main performances and judging are at the west side of City Hall, at 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, and the parade will continue marching down Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

Despite calls to return the Mummers Parade to its original South Philadelphia route , the annual party, featuring colorful parasols and plenty of silly behavior, will still march south on Broad Street on New Year's Day.

VIEWING AREAS

Aside from the City Hall judging area, other performances will take place at Broad and Sansom streets and at Broad and Carpenter streets, outside the High School for Creative and Performing Arts (which is also the family viewing area).

FORECAST

Forecasters are calling for a mild start to 2017. Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

ORDER OF THE MARCH

For the full order of string bands, Fancy Brigades, Wench Brigades and Comics, visit www.mrmummer.com.

ROAD CLOSURES

Road closures begin Thursday evening and continue through Jan. 2.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Starting at 6 p.m., parking will be prohibited on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square. The closure will remain in place until 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

From JFK Boulevard to Market Street, two right lanes of 15th Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to noon for equipment loading. All lanes of 15th Street may be closed for short intervals during that time, if necessary.

Starting at 2 a.m., parking will be prohibited on the west side of 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to Ranstead Street until 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

From 4 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, parking will be prohibited on Market Street and JFK Boulevard, from 15th to 20th streets.

Starting at 10 a.m., two right-side lanes of 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to South Penn Square will be closed for television station setup; closure will remain in place until noon on Jan. 2.

From noon to 6 p.m., 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to Chestnut Street, and Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street will be closed.

TENTATIVE: Market Street between 15th and 16th streets south of JFK Boulevard may partially reopen on Saturday at 6 p.m., and remain open until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

From 3 a.m. until the parade wraps up, Market Street from 15th to 16th streets, 15th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets, and JFK Boulevard from 15th to 20th streets will be closed.

From 7 p.m. until the event ends, the parade route along Broad Street from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue will be closed. Washington Avenue between 12th and 18th streets, a dispersal area, will also be closed.

Motorists will not be permitted to cross Broad Street along the parade route during the event.

Anyone wishing to attend the event is encouraged to use SEPTA.

PARKING

Parking on New Year's Day is prohibited:

4 a.m. to 8 p.m on 15th Street from Arch Street to JFK Boulevard

4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street, between 16th and 18th streets

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Ranstead Street

Parking is also prohibited from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year's Day on the following:

JFK Boulevard from Juniper to 15th streets, south side

JFK Boulevard from Broad to 16th streets

Juniper Street from JFK Boulevard to South Penn Square

South Penn Square from Juniper to 16th streets, south side

Ben Franklin Parkway from 16th to 19th streets

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to JFK Boulevard, west side

15th Street from Race Street to JFK Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut to Race streets

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Race to Ludlow streets

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

Cherry Street from 15th to 17th streets

Arch Street from 15th to 17th streets

Washington Avenue from 12th to 18th streets

Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth streets

SEPTA DETOURS

SEPTA bus routes will operate on a temporary detour on Saturday and Sunday:

SATURDAY, DEC. 31, noon to 8 p.m.

Bus Routes 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 44, 48, 124, and 125

SUNDAY, JAN. 1, noon to 8 p.m., detours could begin as early as 3 a.m.

Bus Routes 2, 4, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 42, 44, 45, 48, 64, 124, and 125