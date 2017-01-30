The Sixers aren't in tank mode anymore.

They are in the mix (though will likely fall short) for a playoff spot and with Joel Embiid playing like a superstar, the team could become buyers and not sellers as the trade deadline approaches.

So it is a nice change of pace to hear that the defending NBA champions from Cleveland reportedly targeting Philly point guard T.J. McConnell for their 15th roster spot. But Brett Brown isn't interested in moving the undrafted free agent who has become a catalyst for the Sixers' offense — as well as an assists machine.

"Of course we want to keep him," Brown said. "He's been as big a part of the reason for our recent success as anybody. You can't deny that."

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Cleveland offered Jordan McRae in a package for T.J. McConnell but the Sixers declined.

Will the Cavs up their offer?

The team has been mired on drama after LeBron James took to social media encouraging his GM to add a piece to help the team down the stretch, as the February trade deadline nears.

It seems like Knicks' Carmelo Anthony will likely not be heading to Cleveland, but the Sixers, with cap room, could be a key third team in any move Cleveland makes. Whether McConnell — averaging 5.6 points, 6.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game — is involved is yet to be seen. But the second-year pro is being paid less than $900,000 this season and is producing far beyond expectations.