For some people, leaving the house without pants is a terrifying recurring dream. But on Sunday, dozens will strip down to their skivvies willingly, for the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Philadelphia.

In more than 30 cities around the world, people brave the world in their boxers for the annual event organized by New York City-based comedy troupe Improv Everywhere to share some laughs. In its 15th year, the No Pants Subway Ride asks straphangers to dress appropriately for the weather, and remove their pants before boarding the train.

The real fun comes from the reactions of fully-clothed riders.

This year's ride in Philly was organized by Got Laundry, a pick-up laundry service that operates in the city and surrounding suburbs. It asks participants to bring another pair of pants or other piece of cothing to donate to local shelters before boarding the train.

Though Philly organizers didn't register their event with Improv Everywhere, it follows the same basic logistics, and refers to comedy group's history of the event for context.

If you're interested in riding the blue line in your briefs this weekend, bring your spare pants to the Clothespin statue at 15th and Market streets at 2:30 p.m. Once you board the train, wait a few stops and remove your pants. Then get some discounted drinks at Lucha Cartel.

For full details, head to www.npsr.gotlaundry.com.